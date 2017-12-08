Assaults reported Nov. 18-24 to Apache Junction police, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Nov. 18-24 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Assaults investigated by PCSO were reported at 8:02 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4800 block of East 28th Avenue and 12:32 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 4100 block of North Gold Drive. Those investigated by AJPD were: Aggravated assault, reported at 5:39 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 700 block of South Lawson Drive; aggravated assault, reported at 6:16 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 300 block of West Apache Trail; and assault, reported at 9:14 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 800 block of West Southern Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.

