Assaults reported Dec. 2-15 to Apache Junction police, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Dec. 2-15 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Incidents investigated by AJPD were: 4:13 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail, 12:20 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 200 block of North Cactus Road, 8:02 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 800 block of West Southern Avenue and 1:32 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 1900 block of West Apache Trail. Incidents investigated by PCSO included: 8:58 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1500 block of East 26th Avenue, 3 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of North Mountain View Road and 9:51 a.m. Dec. 11 at Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail.