Assaults reported Dec. 2-15 to Apache Junction police, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Dec 29th, 2017 · by · Comments:

 

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Dec. 2-15 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Incidents investigated by AJPD were: 4:13 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail, 12:20 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 200 block of North Cactus Road, 8:02 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 800 block of West Southern Avenue and 1:32 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 1900 block of West Apache Trail. Incidents investigated by PCSO included: 8:58 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1500 block of East 26th Avenue, 3 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of North Mountain View Road and 9:51 a.m. Dec. 11 at Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link. See other crime reports at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie