Apache Junction suspect arrested on drug charges, police say

Mar 27th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Sandra Jo Davis

More than 2.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, other prescription narcotics and about $10,000 in cash was recovered from a home in the 200 Block of South Vista Drive, Apache Junction Police Department said.

On March 15, officers from the AJPD’s Community Response Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, executed a search warrant at the home, police said.

Sandra Jo Davis, 47, was arrested on the charges of sales of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, using a building for drug sales and money laundering, police said.

 

 

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie