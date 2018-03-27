Apache Junction suspect arrested on drug charges, police say

More than 2.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, other prescription narcotics and about $10,000 in cash was recovered from a home in the 200 Block of South Vista Drive, Apache Junction Police Department said.
On March 15, officers from the AJPD’s Community Response Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, executed a search warrant at the home, police said.
Sandra Jo Davis, 47, was arrested on the charges of sales of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, using a building for drug sales and money laundering, police said.
