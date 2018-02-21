Apache Junction resident Alysha Cox convicted in animal-abuse case

An investigation that began more than a year ago by Apache Junction Police Department Animal Control Officer KC Sheahan was adjudicated in Apache Junction Municipal Court on Feb. 8.
Alysha M. Cox, 24, of the 1400 block of South Ironwood Drive, was found guilty of 24 counts of animal neglect and will be sentenced by the court, Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
The investigation began when a dog belonging to a neighbor of Ms. Cox was attacked by the Cox dogs while he was walking his dog.
“This incident led to an investigation of extreme animal neglect and cruelty of multiple animals at the Ironwood address. Located at the residence were 14 dogs, four cats and a bird living in contaminated and filthy conditions,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.
In January 2017 the owner was cited by Officer Sheahan on violations including dog at-large, no dog licenses and no kennel permit.
“During the investigation, Officer Sheahan observed evidence of neglect and cruelty. A search warrant was obtained and as a result the residence and exterior were found to be uninhabitable. All the neglected animals at the residence were placed into foster care at the Paws and Claws Care Center pending the criminal case, where a total of 28 criminal charges were filed against the defendant, Ms. Cox,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release. “During court proceedings, City Judge Richard Geiser awarded custody of all the animals from the residence to the city of Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center where each animal was placed with their forever home.”