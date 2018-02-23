Apache Junction police seeking location of missing juvenile, Tala Crary, 15
Anyone with knowledge of the location of Tala Crary, 15, of Apache Junction, should contact the Apache Junction Police Department or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She has been missing since Feb. 17.
Tala is described as white, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.
Call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
(From http://api.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1321404/1)
