Apache Junction police investigating fatal Ironwood and Southern pedestrian-motor vehicle crash

The Apache Junction Police Department on Thursday responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident involving a pedestrian that resulted in a fatality.  At about 1 a.m. Jan. 11, a 52-year-old Mesa man driving a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck struck a 42-year-old Mesa woman who was in the roadway near the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Southern Avenue. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

“Alcohol or other substance impairment was not believed to be a factor in the accident.  The driver did not report any injuries.  The Apache Junction Police Department is continuing the investigation into the cause of the incident,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a press release.

