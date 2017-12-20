Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District Governing Board meets Dec. 20

A discussion on conflict of interest or potential conflict of interest of Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District Governing Board members is slated at the 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, fire board meeting in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
ARS §38-503, in conjunction with the governing board by-laws, article II, Item No. 12, states: “Disclosure: Within a reasonable time following election or appointment, each board member shall disclose any conflicts of interest or potential conflicts of interest that each board member has or may have regarding the district. The board shall update its disclosure each December,” according to the board packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
It also states that “The SFMD disclosure form will be kept for public inspection in a special file per ARS §38-509 which states: ‘Every political subdivision and public agency subject to this article shall maintain for public inspection in a special file all documents necessary to memorialize all disclosures of substantial interest made known pursuant to this article.’ The board may use this time to disclose any conflict of interest or potential conflict of interest to the public body. Completed forms will be submitted to the board secretary to file.”
Other items on the agenda include:
- Discussion and possible approval of the 2018 disclosure statement of meeting notice posting locations and dates for the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board meetings and local pension board meetings.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the approval and adoption of a planning calendar and process for fiscal year 2018-19 SFMD revenue and expenditure budget.
- Discussion and possible action regarding transferring funds for the Jan. 1 debt service interest payment.
- Discussion and possible approval of policy 102.47: Fingerprinting and Criminal Background Checks brought forth at the Nov. 15 BOD meeting for approval.
- Discussion and presentation of policy 102.02: Recruitment for final approval at the Jan. 17 board meeting.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.