Apache Junction police host National Animal Care & Control Association training symposium

Last week marked the third consecutive year that the Apache Junction Police Department hosted the National Animal Care and Control Association’s three-day workshop for animal care and control, veterinary medicine and wildlife management personnel.
Through our continued partnership with the Superstition Fire and Medical District, AJPD was able to host this training at the SFMD Regional Training Center, 3700 E. 16th Ave. The courses focused on balancing the needs of public health, safety and property (for example, rabies control and protection from loose aggressive animals) with the need for humane and ethical treatment of all animals entrusted to our care, whether wild or domestic.
Students traveled from as far away as Alaska, Oregon, Iowa, Tennessee and New York, plus the Phoenix area, the U.S.-Mexico border area, the Navajo Nation, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Hualapai Tribe. One of the most popular parts of the class was the opportunity for safe target practice using a variety of CO2-powered dart guns at the spacious SFMD campus.
AJPD has established a great working relationship with NACA and will be collaborating on several future projects to bring nationally recognized training into our area to foster better quality care for our “furever” friends.
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is AJPD’s community resource coordinator.