662 pounds of unused, unwanted prescription medication dropped off

The Apache Junction Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, tendered 662 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription medication during the National Drug Take-Back Day held on Oct. 28.
This was the eighth straight year for the nationally coordinated event. In light of the overwhelming concerns across America relative to illicit use of prescription medication, including opioids, this was a very significant collection. The DEA reported that nationwide 912,305 pounds or 456 tons were collected at more than 5,300 participating collection sites. That is about six tons more than was collected during the past take-back in April 2017.
The AJPD is proud to be a continuing partner in this effort and would like to thank all of our community for their amazing participation in this program. This effort keeps unwanted drugs out of our water system and out of the hands of people who should not use them.
“Through the partnership and community collaboration, together we are reducing drug-related abuse and promoting a healthier community and country,” Chief Thomas E. Kelly said. “The AJPD has and will continue to accept those outdated, unused prescription drugs at the department as we have since 2007 seven days a week 365 days a year. I thank the community for their ongoing support in the removal of these potentially lethal drugs from our streets and children.”