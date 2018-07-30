2 suspects sought in Apache Junction home invasion case

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Aaron Nicholas Ryan and 36-year-old Rachel Faye Ryan in connection with a home invasion that took place on Saturday, July 28, in the Apache Junction area.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Pinal County Sheriffs Office deputies were called out to a home near the 1400 block of east 29th Avenue in Apache Junction for a home invasion, according to PCSO officials.

The homeowner was inside the house when two armed suspects came into the home, police say. A struggle reportedly took place between the homeowner and one of the suspects.

The homeowner then shot that suspect, police say. The male suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The owner did receive some injuries during the struggle. The second suspect may have taken off in a dark colored vehicle, according to police.

There were some witnesses inside the home who were not injured. Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information on these individuals is urged to call PCSO at 520-866-5111. Police ask that the public not approach the suspects as they are considered to be armed and dangerous, officials say.

