Supervisor Anthony Smith named president of County Supervisors Association

Supervisor Smith succeeds Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be chosen by all of my peers to take the reins of the County Supervisors Association,” the second-term supervisor said. “Supervisor Martin has done a fantastic job and I hope to build on what she has done over the past year.”

CSA is a non-partisan organization that serves a means for Arizona county supervisors to discuss important public policy, share ideas and develop proactive stand and federal policies to help all citizens.

“Pinal County is helped tremendously by our relationship with CSA,” Supervisor Smith said in the release. “They are our eyes and ears on what is going on at the state capitol. Through their lobbying efforts, several bills that would have hit Pinal taxpayers hard have been defeated.

Supervisor Smith said he is looking forward to what the upcoming year brings and he knows there is hard work ahead.

“This year I am looking to expand our supervisor to legislator outreach and communication,” he said. “As supervisors, being involved in the legislative process is the most valuable tool we have.”