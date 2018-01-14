Restrictions scheduled on Interstate 10 near Picacho this week

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restrictions on I-10 near the community of Picacho to accommodate construction in conjunction with the interstate widening project:
- Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at milepost 209 from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 for work at La Palma Bridge.
- Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at milepost 209 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19 for work at La Palma Bridge.
- Exit 212 westbound will be closed beginning 6 a.m. Jan. 16 until late 2019 while the new traffic interchange is being reconstructed. Travel to State Route 87 and south of I-10 will be available via Exit 211, with detour signs to assist travel in the area.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.