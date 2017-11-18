Rabies confirmed in animals found in Superstition Mountain area

Public health officials in Pinal and Maricopa counties on Nov. 17 said the Arizona Department of Health Services State Public Health Laboratory has confirmed at least two cases of rabies from animals near the Superstition Mountains.
The Superstition Mountains Wilderness Area, which includes Lost Dutchman State Park, the First Water Trail and the Tonto National Forest east and adjacent to Apache Junction, is a popular destination for hikers during this time of year. Signs warning hikers and campers have been posted at numerous locations including trailheads, campgrounds and entry stations.
“From the reports we have been getting from hikers in the area, it looks like we have an increase of rabies in wild animals,” Pinal County Epidemiologist Graham Briggs said in a press release. “Two of the cases have been confirmed, but park officials have reported seeing dead animals along with aggressive animals on the trails.”
Pinal County Animal Care and Control Director Audra Michael said that hikers should be careful when bringing their pets on a hike.
“The first thing is to make sure your pets are properly vaccinated,” Michael said. “The other is not to let them roam free while you are hiking, always have them on a leash.”
- Pinal County: Call 520-509-3555 or visit www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AnimalControl
- Maricopa County: Visit www.maricopa.gov/215
- Keep people and pets away from wild animals. Do not pick up, touch, or feed wild or unfamiliar animals, especially sick or wounded ones. If someone has been bitten or scratched, or has had contact with the animal, report it immediately to animal control or health officials.
- Do not “rescue” seemingly abandoned young wild animals. Usually, the mother will return. If the mother is dead or has not returned in many hours, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
- Vaccinate all dogs and cats against rabies. Pets should be kept in a fenced yard.
- Take precautions when camping, hunting or fishing. Avoid sleeping on the open ground without the protection of a closed tent or camper. Keep pets on a leash and do not allow them to wander.
- Do not disturb roosting bats. If you find a bat on the ground, don’t touch it. Report the bat and its location to your local animal control officer or health department. Place a box over the bat to contain it. Be careful not to damage the bat in any way since it must be intact for rabies testing.
For more information on rabies, go to www.cdc.gov/rabies