Plan for closure of State Route 88 near Tortilla Flat Tuesday, Dec. 12

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing State Route 88 in both directions near Tortilla Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 to remove a boulder near the roadway.
The temporary closure is needed to topple the “Praying Mantis” boulder on a cliff adjacent to the road. As part of the SR 88 safety improvement project, the boulder will be removed in advance of paving that is scheduled to begin in early 2018.
No traffic will be allowed through the closure, which will be in place between milepost 211 (entrance to Laguna Recreation Site) and milepost 213 (Tortilla Flat), with turnarounds available for vehicles at both locations.
For more information about the SR 88 improvement project, visit azdot.gov/SR88.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.