Pinal Treasurer Michael McCord elected 3rd vice-president of Arizona Association of Counties

Jan 9th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Michael McCord

Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord is the new third vice-president for the Arizona Association of Counties. Elected in November, Mr. McCord has assumed the duties and is representing Pinal County on the AACo Board of Directors.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by your peers to take a position like this,” the first-term treasurer said in a press release.  “While this gives you a certain amount of influence inside the organization, the goal is to represent all of Arizona’s 15 counties and work with them as they serve their residents.”

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer is the Pinal County representative to AACo.

AACo was founded in 1968 to represent all county officials and governments in Arizona.  The organization provides services to Arizona counties and lobbies on behalf of the counties at the State and Federal level. AACo also has committees dedicated to fiscal affairs, bylaws, conferences and legislative policy.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie