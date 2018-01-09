Pinal Treasurer Michael McCord elected 3rd vice-president of Arizona Association of Counties

Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord is the new third vice-president for the Arizona Association of Counties. Elected in November, Mr. McCord has assumed the duties and is representing Pinal County on the AACo Board of Directors.
“It’s an honor to be chosen by your peers to take a position like this,” the first-term treasurer said in a press release. “While this gives you a certain amount of influence inside the organization, the goal is to represent all of Arizona’s 15 counties and work with them as they serve their residents.”
Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer is the Pinal County representative to AACo.
AACo was founded in 1968 to represent all county officials and governments in Arizona. The organization provides services to Arizona counties and lobbies on behalf of the counties at the State and Federal level. AACo also has committees dedicated to fiscal affairs, bylaws, conferences and legislative policy.