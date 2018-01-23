Pinal County Supervisor Todd House collects 27,000 donated diapers

What started as a small donation drive five years ago has turned into a bonanza for local human-aid agencies.
District 5 Pinal County Supervisor Todd House has been holding a diaper drive since he was elected to the office. Each year, the donations keep on growing and growing and growing.
“It’s amazing, the people’s generosity is amazing,” stated Supervisor House. “All this started when an employee had engineered a diaper drive for a woman’s shelter in Mesa. That diaper drive is no longer active, but it has lived in this office for the past three years. We are now giving the donations to local causes.”
This year’s donation drive netted a record total of 27,014 diapers to be donated to Hope Women’s Shelter, Head Start and the Apache Junction Food Bank.
“We don’t have a lot of room in this office, but we find room to store all of them,” Supervisor House said. “You have to get creative to find spaces where to store all these boxes. It’s a problem I don’t mind dealing with.”
In the five years since he has been holding the drive, the supervisor has collected more than 57,000 diapers.
House also credits the monetary donations from The Johnson Ranch Family, the Rose Law Group and individual donations from local residents. The supervisor uses the money to pick up more diapers and other needed supplies for the organizations.
“This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart,” Mr. House said. “I am almost speechless at the kindness and generosity the people in my district and across Pinal County have been. I appreciate it and the people receiving the donations appreciate it. I am already looking forward to the next drive. We’ll see if we can set a new record.”
Editor’s note: Joe Pyritz is the spokesman for Pinal County.