Pinal County public hearing Feb. 28 on use of CDBG funds

Pinal County is holding a public hearing regarding use of Community Development Block Grant funds. It will be held at the 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. It is expected that the board of supervisors will select the final project at this hearing and adopt applicable resolutions, according to a public notice.
Pinal County is expected to receive approximately $139,241 in fiscal year 2018 federal CDBG funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account. The county may also apply for $300,000 in fiscal year 2018 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need.
Based on citizen input as well as local and state planning objectives only one potential project has been selected to be forwarded to the State of Arizona with a request for funding. It is owner-occupied housing rehabilitation. Pinal County plans to assist approximately four qualified homeowners with rehabilitation services with CDBG funds. The recipients of the services will be selected based on an income qualification process and a waiting list at the county housing department. Services will be provided to all areas of the county, except tribal lands and FEMA designated 100-year flood zones. All work will be done according to the ADOH approved housing rehabilitation guidelines. Assistance will be in the form of a 10- or 15-year forgivable deferred payment loan up to $50,000, or an emergency repair grant up to $15,000. Rehabilitation services use in-house expertise and rehabilitation work will use competitively procured licensed contractors.
To review project proposals, file grievances or learn more about the CDBG program contact Angel Quintanar of Pinal County Housing, 970 N. 11 Mile Corner Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85194-7242; or by phone at 520-866-7218. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.