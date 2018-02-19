Pinal County assessor at Feb. 20 ‘sessions’ hosted by Supervisor Anthony Smith

Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith has Assessor Douglas Wolf as his next guest at “Sessions with the Supervisor” Feb. 20 in Arizona City.
It will be held 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Arizona City Fire District, 14022 S. Sunland Gin Road.
“We’re kicking off 2018 back in Arizona City for our next ‘Sessions,'” Supervisor Smith said in a press release. “Assessor Wolf will join us to talk about assessed values, how Pinal County arrives at a valuation amount, new technology at the assessor’s office and the widow/widower property tax caps. It will be a very informative morning.”
Supervisor Smith will be available to take any questions and talk about his new role with the County Supervisors Association along with upcoming Pinal County issues, according to the release.