Overnight lane restriction set for Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Feb. 6-7

Motorists on eastbound Interstate 10 northwest of Casa Grande (milepost 179) should expect a right-lane closure overnight Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7, while crews install guard rail for a new permanent message board.
The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning. Speeds will be reduced through the work zone.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.