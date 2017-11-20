Lane restrictions set as paving project begins near Casa Grande

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for restrictions as a paving project begins on state routes 84 and 287 near Casa Grande.
The $1.75 million project is located in Pinal County, on SR 84 from milepost 175 to milepost 177 and on SR 287 from milepost 111 to milepost 112. The work consists of milling out and replacing the existing asphalt; constructing a sidewalk, curb and gutter; replacing pavement markings; installing fence; installing traffic signals and other related work.
East- and west-bound SR 84 is narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from milepost 175 to milepost 177, at the Five Points intersection to Burris Road, through January 2018. Speed is reduced from 45 mph to 25 mph. Lane restrictions are in place around the clock for the duration of the project. Drivers should expect delays of at least 15 minutes and allow extra travel time.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Visit the project website (https://www.azdot.gov/projects/southcentral-district-projects/paving-on-sr-84-and-sr-287-in-casa-grande) for additional information.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.