Lane restrictions scheduled on State Route 77 in Mammoth

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restrictions on SR 77 in Mammoth for road repair work:

  • Northbound SR 77 will be reduced to one lane (right lane will be closed) from milepost 110, 1 mile north of San Manuel Airport, to milepost 113 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, Tuesday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 25.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

