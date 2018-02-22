Lane restrictions on Florence-Kelvin Highway starting Feb. 27

Motorists on the Florence-Kelvin Highway in Pinal County between State Route 177 and State Route 79 will encounter lane restrictions near the Kelvin Bridge starting Tuesday, Feb. 27. Crews will realign the highway near the Gila River.
Motorists will need to use a short detour, which requires a very tight turn, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Vehicles wider than 12 feet and longer than 35 feet, such as semis with trailers and trucks pulling RVs, should use SR 79, US 60 and SR 177 as an alternate route.
Work is scheduled to run through May 2018.
Drivers should always proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For questions and comments, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.