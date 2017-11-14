Event licenses sought for Superstition Mountain Museum, Fire Vet events

Special event licenses for the Superstition Mountain Museum and for the organization Fire Vet are to be discussed at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
Items on the agenda at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AgendaMinutes.aspx include:
- Discussion and a vote on the special event license application of Elizabeth Nicklus, Superstition Mountain Museum, for an event to be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Wine tasting is planned at the Sampling@theSuperstitions fundraiser that is limited to 200 tickets. “Guests will be divided into small groups of 10-20. They will be guided to circulate to six different exhibits around the grounds and buildings where they will hear information about the exhibit, sample a complimentary wine and munch hors d’oeuvres,” according to the application.
- Discussion and and a vote on the special event license application of Joaquin Francisco Torres, Fire Vet, for an event to be held 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the hiking trails at 6100 E. Mining Camp St. in Apache Junction. Proceeds go to firevet.org; the website says it is “training veterans in AZ to become full-time firefighters.”
Pinal County Board of Supervisors meetings may be viewed live on the county’s website. To stream a live meeting or view videos of previous meetings, visit http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/Home.aspx and click on the appropriate box under Menu on the left-hand side of the page.