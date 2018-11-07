Zurflueh: Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce should focus on Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

I believe that a chamber of commerce that acknowledges Apache Junction and Gold Canyon could work, but forget about including Mesa. They have their own chamber and we are distinctly different.

If the board did not include the membership in their decision, then that policy needs to be changed.

I assume that Gold Canyon does not have a chamber, so marketing the two areas make perfect sense, as long as Apache Junction is always part of the name.

The alternative is that someday Gold Canyon does become incorporated and they start a chamber of their own.

Being associated with Gold Canyon is a benefit to Apache Junction and it seems that the name enhances the area as a whole and should read: “The Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce. Serving Apache Junction and Gold Canyon, Arizona.”

John Zurflueh

Apache Junction