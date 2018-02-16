OPINION: Wonderful gathering for the inaugural State of the City
What a wonderful gathering for the inaugural State of the City. I stopped counting at over 150 people who came to hear the mayor lead this event open to all the citizens of A.J. I’ve been to many such events back east were I’m from; they were always by invitation only. This was refreshing. Many state, local and regional elected officials were there to hear just what our great city has accomplished in the past year.
Too often I only hear the nabobs of negativism from our neighbors both within and without our city, about our city. They are dead wrong. From the in-fill program that brought us the new Fry’s, Discount Tire, the Goodwill (coming where the old Fry’s was), and Shoppers. To the repaving of Apache Trail, Broadway and Southern. And the new business coming on Baseline and Tomahawk. Forgive me; I couldn’t write fast enough to keep up.
All of this and we are still keeping our old-town charm, with over 16 family events every year from all the Lost Dutchmen events, Superstition Mountain events, etc.
This year the city opened up Flatiron Park with the water park and other features, which is only a start for this prime location. A new event will be held there March 23 – “Superstition Blues and Brews.” All by a city of under 30,000 full-time residents. I know of much larger cities that do less with many more.
Thank you Mayor Serdy, council and all the political subdivisions involved running my home town.
Michael D. Snyder
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.