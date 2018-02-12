OPINION: Why we are debating the fifth Continuing Resolution in six months

Democrats are committed to working on long-term solutions to fund our military and domestic priorities like disaster recovery, opioids, immigration and veterans’ healthcare.
Republicans have controlled both chambers of Congress for three years now and yet they’ve been unable to corral their own members into supporting long-term funding solutions. The continued threat of government shutdowns comes from Republicans’ own inability to govern – which is why we are debating the fifth Continuing Resolution in six months.
Rep. Gosar has stood in the way of getting a deal done since the beginning of this budget debate and he continues to reject bipartisan proposals on immigration and other funding issues to make our government work.
It’s time to reconsider looking for people who represent all our interest and not just one side of an extreme ideology.
David Coward
Gold Canyon
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.