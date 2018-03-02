OPINION: Why the need to sensationalize everything?

Mr. Dyer,
I realize this was an editorial, but why do we as a society, the media and you particularly in this article, feel the need to sensationalize everything?
In the article you indicated that spinal voters “overwhelmingly approved two propositions.” While the almost 14 percent Proposition 416 spread may be considered by proponents as “overwhelming,” not even the most ardent supporter of the two measures could possibly see the under 2 percent spread of Proposition 417 as overwhelming.
The question you were answering really didn’t need the overstating of the actual numbers.
And yes I voted no, but I’m just really tired of everything we read being exaggerated.
Paul Bushong
Gold Canyon
Editor’s note: Thank you for the letter. Those who missed it in the printed March 2018 edition can read it on page 4 at http://apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com/ or at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/sales-tax-collection-in-pinal-county/.
