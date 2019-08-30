“Yes, Yes Our Kids, Our Community” is a political action group formed through the actions of the Apache Junction Unified school District’s Superintendent’s Advisory Council which created a recommendation presented to and approved by the Apache Junction Unified School District’s Governing Board.

This recommendation contained two initiatives:

A $60 million bond that will pay for building repairs and renovations.

A $2 million capital override that will provide the Apache Junction Unified School District with additional assistance for such items as updates to curriculum, technology, textbooks and other instructional material.

These two initiatives are now known as Prop. 432 and Prop 433 respectively.

So what will Prop 432 and 433 provide? By working together, both the bond and capital override will provide structurally sound buildings thus keeping students safe and will provide schools with the tools needed to achieve academic excellence. All funding from these two proposals will remain in the Apache Junction Unified School District and will be used entirely for building and classroom improvements. No provision is being made for increases to salaries and administration costs. A unique feature of Prop 432 and 433 is the creation of a citizen bond oversight committee which will ensure that both the bond and override funds are spent as promised.

Yes, Yes Our Kids, our Community (YYOKOC) is now seeking to inform voters of Prop 432 and 433. Over the next few weeks, you will see Yes, Yes, Our Kids, Our Community at various locations actively recruiting volunteers to do voter outreach work advocating for the bond and capital override in the November 5, 2019 election.

By advocating and promoting a strong public school system, YYOKOC seeks to inform voters about the positive effects education has on workforce development and enhancements of our neighborhoods.

Shirley J. Ooley

Chairman

Voter outreach subcommittee of Yes, Yes Our Kids, Our Community