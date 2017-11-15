OPINION: Uninformed voters approved Propositions 416 and 417

I would like to commend all the voters on the passing of Propositions 416 and 417. Although it was during a mid-term election cycle with an “early mail-in only” ballot that was supported by special interest and dark money PACs, the uninformed voter rose to the call and supported the initiative.
This is the first time that I can recall that dark money was used openly here in Apache Junction to influence our local democratic process. So I think it is fitting that you should remember the names of the people who brought the dark money faceless political action committees into our community.
Jeff Serdy, Richard Dyer, Todd House, Steve Miller and Connie Van Driel are all names to remember when you see them on a ballot. There are others, but these are the ones that stand out for me.
I think it is also important to note that right before the election Todd House and Luis Anderson went in front of Jeff Serdy and our city council to propose a $1 million spend on a road that crosses BLM and state trust land near Todd’s house. Not that the road is a bad thing, it just cast a shadow over an already questionable election process. And why would we need a new road through an unimproved part of the desert with such an obscure agreement between local, state and federal governments?
I would also have to question the need not to spend the money on what should be considered more important improvements within our city.
Again well done on the win and I truly hope that the 9.6 percent sales tax is used as intended.
C. E. Beal
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.