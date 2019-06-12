Tone: Apache Junction police need to stop speeders on South Cedar

This is in response to your article of June 2019 — Vol. 61, No. 6 issue — titled “Public safety: No. 1 priority for Apache Junction budget.”

Dan Tone

I live on South Cedar in west AJ and the speed limit is 25 mph. Get a radar app for your smartphone then come and sit some morning or afternoon; the average speed is 50+mph. AJ police have neglected this street.

There have been several new housing developments on West 16th Avenue and South Cedar is used by these residents to get to Broadway. It is not uncommon for these good folks to be in a big hurry, doing 60 mph or more.

I have written letters to AJ police, talked to them, etc. They do nothing. They even told me it was “not a priority,” as your article states.

No speeding tickets have been written on South Cedar for many years — I checked the records.

I have lived here 18 years and have never seen a radar stakeout on Cedar. Hell, there are more police shootings on South Cedar than speeding tickets. I guess they have their “priorities” in order.

Dan Tone

Apache Junction