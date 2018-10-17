Thurnbeck: Chelsea Connolly for school board

I have been reading and following the candidates for the upcoming election for Apache Junction Unified School District board of education.

For the past few years I have been concerned about the direction of our district. I have lived and own a home in Apache Junction for over 35 years. My three children grew up in Apache Junction and all attended Apache Junction schools.

I also served on the Apache Junction school board for 16 years and also served on the board at EVIT as the Apache Junction district representative.

My concerns have been that we have lost the administration and teaching staff that was long dedicated to our district. I believe that we need more members of the board who are vested in the success of our children.

I also believe that we have lost track of who the board really serves. The board and administration serve our children.

I believe the only candidate who is running to serve the children is Chelsea Connolly. She is the only candidate who has a vested interest in the school district as her son will be attending an AJUSD school next year.

Chelsea’s heart is in Apache Junction. She has brought a business to help our community. She consistently supports and gets involved in the community. She is a positive influence for our community. Her home is here in Apache Junction.

In my opinion there is no better choice for this position. Please vote Chelsea Connolly for school board.

John R. Thurnbeck

Apache Junction