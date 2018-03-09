It was brought to attention tonight on another Facebook forum (Apache Junction Discussion and Chat) that at tonight’s March 8 Superstition Mountain Republican meeting there was an unplanned and unofficial quorum of the Apache Junction Unified School Board.
From what I understand, there were three of the five members there (Jodi Ehrlich, Christa Rizzi and Dena Kimble).
Two of the three have a reason and purpose to be there. Jodi Ehrlich was one of the guest speakers. Specifically, she was speaking as the school board president and answering questions related to AJUSD.
Christa Rizzi, a member of the Apache Junction City Council and a member of the AJUSD Governing Board, was there. From what I gather she is a member of the organization and attends the regular monthly meetings.
Dena Kimble never attends the meetings and was the third board member to arrive. She was there from what seemed as to support the board president as her role is vice president.
Given that this is a public meeting and they are public officials one could say that it was hap and circumstance that they were all there. However, the specific nature of the topic makes it a school board event.
Mrs. Ehrlich, at one point, was quoted saying, “Other board members, feel free to chime in if I have missed anything.” This would mean that if either of the other two spoke then they would be speaking as the board majority, thus the quorum. Is this not a clear violation of open meeting law? From my understanding from a limited Google search, and the vague rules of what constitutes a quorum, this meeting is not allowed to occur if not publicly posted. I do not recall seeing a public posting of this occurrence.
Editor’s note: The above letter was written by someone in the Apache Junction Unified School District boundaries who asked to remain anonymous.
