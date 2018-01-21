OPINION: Thanks to all who donated to the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers at Christmastime
(Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Mounted Rangers)
A big “thank you” to all the Walmart customers and Walmart that donated to the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers at Christmastime.
You guys are the best. We now have more money to give to the kids of Apache Junction.
Joan Felkner
Apache Junction Mounted Rangers
