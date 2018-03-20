With the generous help of Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, owner of AJI Sporting Goods, Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 has a fundraiser with the money going to three $5,000 high school scholarships.
Elks Lodge No. 2349 members are selling raffle tickets for $50 each and only selling 600 tickets with a chance to win a gun every day for the 31 days in March.
On day No. 16 I won a Henry Repeating Arms Golden Boy rifle in the fundraiser.
If you win a gun your ticket is back in the pot for another chance to win.
Dennis Mack
Apache Junction
