OPINION: Thank you Mayor Jeff Serdy for donating to Elks fundraiser

Mar 20th, 2018

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and Dennis Mack, past exalted ruler of Elks Lodge No. 2349, with the donated Henry Repeating Arms Golden Boy rifle. (Submitted photo)

 

With the generous help of Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, owner of AJI Sporting Goods, Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 has a fundraiser with the money going to three $5,000 high school scholarships.

Elks Lodge No. 2349 members are selling raffle tickets for $50 each and only selling 600 tickets with a chance to win a gun every day for the 31 days in March.

On day No. 16 I won a Henry Repeating Arms Golden Boy rifle in the fundraiser.

If you win a gun your ticket is back in the pot for another chance to win.

Dennis Mack
Apache Junction

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

