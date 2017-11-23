OPINION: Thank you for attending 8th Annual Festival of the Superstitions

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and the city of Apache Junction would like to thank everyone who attended the 2017 Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Festival of the Superstitions on Veterans’ Day Weekend.
We are proud to be able to honor the men and women who have sacrificed and served our country to ensure the freedoms that we enjoy every day during the Festival’s opening Veterans Tribute ceremony coordinated by VFW Post 7968.
Veterans honored at the tribute were Maggie DeSanti with the Army, Russ Purnell with the Marines, Gary Wright with the Navy, Roy Hieb with the Air Force and Roy Kimball with the Coast Guard. During the tribute, Maggie DeSanti, a flight nurse who was the hero of our heroes, was presented with a Quilt of Valor created by Jan Snyder, Ladies Auxiliary.
Allyson Dunn
Director of events
Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce
