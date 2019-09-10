Struble: Support AJUSD bond, capital override

I am asking the citizens of the Apache Junction Unified School District to vote yes on both the bond election and the capital override election. I see these items as investing in our children, our community and our future.

In the last two years we have made significant strides in improving the environment, culture and curriculum of our district. The retention rate of our teaching staff has increased considerably this past year. The morale of our students has become more and more positive.

A vote yes is an investment in our students because it will allow us to upgrade our curriculum, teaching aids and provide a more stable learning environment for them. It is an investment in our community because it will allow us to retain more and increase the number of students in our classrooms.

The improved academic scores will help to entice business to move into the community, which will bring more jobs for the students’ parents and students when they graduate.

The investment in the future is that as the community grows to the south of the 60, we will be prepared for the growth and not have to catch up. This will also entice parents to move to our community.

Both of these factors will increase the property values of existing housing so home owners will realize a greater return when you sale your homes.

I am asking that you vote yes on the two issues this November. Let’s build our future together.

Jeff Struble

Councilmember

Apache Junction