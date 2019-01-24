Struble: Inaugural prayer walk held in Apache Junction

Jan. 12 was a great day in Apache Junction. It started at 9:30 a.m. at Table of Grace Church, 1075 S. Idaho Road No. 108, Apache Junction. About 90 people gathered to prepare for the inaugural prayer walk around Apache Junction.

There was instruction given and a video on “breaking down the walls of Jericho” was shown. The people were dispersed. The route was broken down into one-mile sections along Meridian, Baseline, Lost Dutchman and Goldfield.

After the walk everyone met at Flatiron Park. For the next four hours everyone enjoyed praise and worship bands, Christian rappers, testimonials and words of wisdom.

The sun was shining brightly with a great view of the Superstitions. There were also many local nonprofit and religious organizations with information on serving the community.

The group of local pastors and city leaders who organized this event are looking forward to holding the second annual prayer walk on Jan. 11, 2020. We are asking for anyone who would like to participate and/or volunteer to contact Pastor Cindy Molnar at Table of Grace Church at 480-691-6700.

We are working towards the vision of Apache Junction — “Apache Junction is a diverse community of natural beauty and heritage that offers prosperity, compassion and forward thinking to its resident, businesses and visitors.”

Jeff Struble

Apache Junction