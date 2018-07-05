Stop ‘summer slide’ by encouraging reading

Librarians nationwide are helping students continue to learn when they are out of class for the summer.

Summer reading programs were created to stop academic regression, Pinal and Maricopa county officials say.

“(W)e’re trying to help stem the summer slide – that effect when students lose what they learned during the school year from lack of exercising their mental muscles,” Andrew Tucker, communications administrator for Maricopa County Library District, said.

“Summer reading programs are intended to encourage children to keep reading during the summer,” Pinal County Librarian Denise Keller said.

Local youth and adults can sign up for and be in the running for prizes from food certificates to books.

Apache Junction and Queen Creek’s library summer reading programs allow participants to cross county and city/town limits.

That’s great news for parents such as Kailey Rodriguez of Casa Grande who recently visited the Apache Junction Public Library with her two young children.

It’s important to have a summer reading program, she said.

“Because it’s something for the kids to do besides just playing or being on the Internet,” she said.

The Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, is part of the Maricopa County Library District. The program runs through Aug. 1. Visit read20az.com.

The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, has its own program. Check it out at httpajpl.org.

