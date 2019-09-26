Spradlin: Add bike lanes to Brown Road/Lost Dutchman Boulevard

Reading the article about reducing the number of lanes on Superstition Boulevard (apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-transportation-plan-wins-award), my comment is why not make the bike lanes on Brown Road (Lost Dutchman Boulevard)?

It has wide dirt sides now that could be paved and most of the people that have horses are to the north anyway.

And during the winter — at rush hour — a big bunch of cars come off Loop 202 at the Ellsworth corner and head east towards home.

By rights don’t the council members ever go look at the projects themselves? And by driving on it at rush hour and trying to get into business drives would know how much frustration they are going to be making? This will be after work when people have lower patience also.

Darold Spradlin

Apache Junction