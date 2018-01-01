Speak Out: Readers comment on Pinal County copper mine land exchange claims

Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, a presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at https://apachejunctionindependent.com.
The following comments were posted to the story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/pinal-county/pinal-county-copper-mine-land-exchange-claims-objection-period/.
Troy Brownrigg
“Think about that for a minute. The metals are like way down there deep. Ain’t nobody going to make a dime on it sitting there unused. No jobs, no taxes. Doesn’t matter which company mines it. It’s jobs for an area that needs them.”
Jean Gillis
“Just think if the federal government retained ownership of the very lucrative copper mine and paid Resolution to mine what the real revenue could be to our treasury. Why are we giving something so valuable to a private company?”
Troy Brownrigg
“I’ve already exchanged information on a idea with Resolution to solve the Oak flats sacred-ground issue with a swap giving the Apache Sky all the water they need for their Casino in Pinal county. A win/win for the Apache nation, they’ll get job preference like at any other mine and water they need for another project else where.”
