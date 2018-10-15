Sloan: I will be voting for Gilbert Cancio, Braden Biggs

Last April, I addressed the school board during the call to the public. I had made up my mind that I was not going to sign my contract and I wanted them to know why.

I told them I would spend my time educating my community on how to take back our school district. That was six months ago and not much has changed. In fact there are more people out there who are disillusioned with our district.

You as community members, parents and shareholders have an opportunity to change that this voting season.

Before I continue, let me put this out there. One of the candidates is my child, but anyone who knows me knows I call a spade a spade and him being my child is not a plus but probably more a hindrance to him, LOL.

AJUSD belongs to you. You vote for the board that oversees it, you pay taxes that fund it, you decide with a yes or no on overrides and bonds.

You do have a voice in the way our schools are run. It’s time to start using it.

Do you want the board to continue down its current path or do you want change to our board, our schools and our community?

I will be voting for Gilbert Cancio and Braden Biggs. If you have followed the forums and various posts, both are committed to bring a voice back to the shareholders, both want to increase transparency, both want to set up quarterly meetings with the community for your input.

The biggest complaints I hear or read are parents who feel like they have no idea what is happening day to day. I believe we have some of the most dedicated teachers out there, but they need your help, they need your input, they need you to make school and grades important to your child.

I encourage each of you to look at the forums on all the pages, read the Q&A in the paper and watch the board meetings live if you can’t attend, but vote.

Liz Sloan

Apache Junction