Serdy: Vote Chelsea Connolly for AJUSD school board

I am a life-long Apache Junction resident. My earliest memories range from playing in the grass at the little league field, to spending the day at open gym with parks and recreation.

Growing up, participating in these city activities and events such as Lost Dutchman Days was instrumental in making me who I am today; someone who is passionate about her community and values the close-knit relationship the residents have with one another.

Chelsea Connolly has been a close family friend of mine for many years, and I can honestly say these same values and love for Apache Junction have been instilled in her.

Currently, I serve on several boards in the area. These commitments take me all over the city to a variety of different events on any given week. It is rare that I attend an event for the city and do not encounter Chelsea Connolly there with a smiling face and a warm welcome for everyone.

I have always admired her compassion for others and her willingness to listen to other peoples’ views. This is a trait of hers that has only become more prominent with motherhood. Her ability to balance running a successful business while never wavering in nurturing her son is something that everyone should aspire to.

It is obvious within minutes of meeting Chelsea that she only wants what is best for her family, her business and her community. That is why I truly believe she is the right person for the AJUSD school board.

She is a lifelong Apache Junction girl like me and both her heart and mind are in the right place. She is trustworthy, approachable and I know she will be an asset to the board. Vote Chelsea Connolly for AJUSD school board.

Taylor Serdy

Apache Junction