Rutherford: Chelsea Connolly would be wonderful addition to school board

I am excited to have this opportunity to be able to tell the residents of Apache Junction why Chelsea Connolly is the best choice for our school board.

Chelsea is a hometown girl, she is proud to call AJ her home. Chelsea is an AJ graduate, owns her own business in Apache Junction and will have a child (children) attending our district.

The passion Chelsea has for Apache Junction and all it stands for is amazing. Chelsea is committed to making AJUSD something we can all be proud of again.

Her dedication for our children is her driving force to do what is best for their future. I personally believe there is nothing Chelsea won’t tackle and accomplish at 100 percent.

She is an outstanding, caring person, with a huge heart. I believe Chelsea’s positivity and fresh outlook will make her a wonderful addition to the school board.

Kim Rutherford
Apache Junction

