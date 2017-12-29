Rep. Sally Ann Gonzales applauds judge’s ruling overturning Arizona ethnic studies ban

I applaud Judge Tashima’s ruling on the ethnic studies ban. The decision reaffirms that House Bill 2281 was motivated by racial discrimination. The bill was unconstitutional and violated students’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
Every year I have served in the legislature, I have introduced legislation to repeal the ban. I am pleased to know that there will not be a need to reintroduce this bill in the upcoming session. Attacking the Mexican-American Studies program sends the wrong message to Arizona’s students and denies the state’s rich and diverse history. It is important for Arizona to teach the history of minority communities of the past and present day.
Rep. Sally Ann Gonzales
D-Tucson (District 3)
Editor’s note: Rep. Gonzales released the above statement after a federal judge on Wednesday issued a final judgement, declaration and a permanent injunction on a 2010 Arizona law, House Bill 2281, which banned ethnic studies in the Tucson Unified School District. In August, a preliminary ruling found the law violated students’ constitutional rights.
