Rehm-Bowler: It’s peanut butter and jelly time in Apache Junction

United Way of Pinal County, the city of Apache Junction, Superstition Fire and Medical District, The Salvation Army and Empowerment Systems Inc. partnered to collect 300 jars of peanut butter and jelly.

The goal of this drive was to help the families in our community who may not qualify for enough social service aid and are stretching their dollar just a little farther than someone else.

Free lunches may be available through the education system but not all families can participate. An easy to make PB&J sandwich is nutritious, inexpensive and can help fill the gap.

Thanks to community donations this additional food support was delivered this week to local schools for distribution before summer vacation began.

This was the first time this simple food drive was attempted and it went so well we’re going to do it again next year.

We can all remember summer vacation and how many trips we made to the cupboard for food.

In Pinal County one in four kids lives in a food-insecure home. Thanks Apache Junction for your contribution to help families stretch their food dollars just a little bit.

The Apache Junction Unified School District is operating its USDA Summer Food Program this summer at the following locations:

Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., Monday-Friday June 4-July 6. Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club of Apache Junction, 1755 N. Idaho Road, Monday-Friday May 29-July 18. Breakfast: 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch: noon-1 p.m.

The Salvation Army in Apache Junction, 605 E. Broadway Ave., Monday-Friday June 11-July 18. Lunch only: 11:30a.m.-1 p.m.

Manuela Rehm-Bowler

Executive director

United Way of Pinal County

unitedwayofpc.org