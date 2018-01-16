Speak Out: Readers comment on $3.33 million contract award for SR88/Superstition Blvd. roundabout
Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at https://apachejunctionindependent.com.
The views do not reflect the opinions of the newspaper, but are merely meant to provide readers with a reflection of the discussion within the community on various issues. Readers are encouraged to join the discussion and post their comments to Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent below by signing in on Facebook or e-mail them directly to the editor at ajeditor@newszap.com.
The following comments were posted to the story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/3-33-million-dollar-contract-may-be-awarded-jan-19-apache-junctionroundabout/:
Eric Goll
“I don’t understand why the traffic needs to be calmed there? I don’t see the value in this or the value in denying the rebuilding of the Mining Camp either. Again we are turning AJ into east Phoenix and catering to city dwellers and ‘winter visitors.’
Dale Wempen
“Winter visitors have no vote.”
Kathy Guillen
“There is not enough traffic in that intersection to calm. Even in the winter.”
Karen McGinnis
“I do live in the area and totally support this. This can be a very busy intersection. It will add a needed visual aspect too. Road has been tore up for years.”
