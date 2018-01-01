OPINION: Predictions for 2018

What will this new year be like? Here are some of my predictions for 2018:
- When the present “continuing resolution” is about to expire, the usual suspects will try to pass another one “to keep from shutting down the government.” They don’t want to vote on a real budget, because they can’t hide as much in one.
- There will be war. It will not pertain to us, but there are very powerful war politicians who want us involved in either side of any available war on any continent for any reason. We may even get to finance both sides.
- Money will continue to flow into “the swamp” (unconstitutional activities). Our money – but not by our choice.
- Big-shot politicians by the dozens will be found to be sex criminals. They will not all resign and go away.
- Some dates will be set for the “end of the world” – and the world will not end on any of them.
- There will be an unusual interest in vote-fraud and election-rigging. And a lot of practice in actually doing it.
- There will be Islamic Jihadi terrorist murder-and-mayhem attacks – usually disguised under other names.
- More Americans than ever in history will buy guns, practice with guns and carry guns. Legally and peacefully.
- More Americans than ever in history will get a copy of the Constitution – and read it.
- There will be some very-well-organized false-flag shootings blamed on the proverbial “lone, crazed gunmen.”
- Some candidates for office will be actual, no-kidding evil-doers. Many, guilty or not, will be accused.
- Organizations most strenuously condemning corruption investigations will turn out to be hiding their own corruption.
- Every evil known to modern man will be blamed on (a) marijuana, (b) guns, (c) Mexicans, (d) Christians, (e) capitalism, (f) white men, (g) Muslims, (j) Jews, (k) “liberals” (m) nationalism and/or (n) racists. (Take your choice or add one).
Glenn Jacobs
Eagar, Arizona
