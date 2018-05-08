Pierick: Mayor Serdy alone suggested line of communication with Gold Canyon

I am very disappointed by the latest article that you printed concerning Mayor Serdy’s town hall meeting here in Gold Canyon.
It was not at all met with the consensual response that was printed.
Mayor Serdy alone suggested a continued line of communication, not the majority of the attendees. As a matter of fact it was just the opposite. It was expressed very pointedly, “We don’t want you. Leave us alone.” That comment was applauded by the majority that night.
That’s the consensus of what really happened that night and how the majority of the Gold Canyon participants really feel. For anyone doubting my words, go onto Facebook’s “Gold Canyon Community” site or even “Nextdoor’s” site and search “Mayor Serdy.” You will understand much, much more.
I ask that you revisit your article with reopening its content and making your audience aware of what Gold Canyon, as a majority, really think about that meeting.
Gerry Pierick
Gold Canyon