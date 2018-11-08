Paul: Thank you for thorough examination of water-recharge issue

On “Regional Water Recharge Project partners seeking Apache Junction site,” this was a very thorough examination of this issue.

Thank you for writing it.

Haley Paul

Policy manager

National Audubon Society | Audubon Arizona

Phoenix

Editor’s note: Thank you for the letter. The story is at apachejunctionindependent.com/news/regional-water-recharge-project-partners-seeking-apache-junction-site.