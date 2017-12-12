OPINION: Parks and recreation thanks all for successful holiday program, light parade

Many people turned out for the annual city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s Holiday Event and Light Parade held at our newest park, Flatiron Community Park, on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Apache Junction Parks and Recreation brought out 30 tons of snow and Santa Claus himself for the families attending the celebration. In addition, they also provided a food trucks, obstacle courses and bounce houses. There were various musical acts throughout the day at the Parks & Rec Event Stage! Promised Land and The Forresters delivered some sweet tunes for those in attendance. Local City businesses and agencies came out to showcase the excellent products and services our community has to offer as well as to provide additional games and activities. Participants themselves were even in the giving spirit as we received numerous non-perishable food items that were donated to the Apache Junction Food Bank.
The 21st Annual Holiday Light Parade concluded the evening with an amazing display of over 30 parade entries. The various vehicles, floats and equestrians lit up the Apache Trail in spectacular fashion.
Parks and recreation would like to extend a huge thank you to all the businesses, agencies, and community members that participated in this year’s event! Special thanks go out to our event supporters: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District, Mediacom, Apache Junction Police Department, Apache Junction Public Works and Superstition Fire and Medical District. Their financial assistance and participation helped make this event possible.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, contact the parks and recreation Ddepartment at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
JJ Underwood
Recreation coordinator
Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department
